Sarwar rules out friendly ties with India sans Kashmir issue resolution

Lahore, March 25 (KMS): Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar while commenting on Indian premier Narendra Modi’s desire for cordial relations with Pakistan said that no friendly relations between Pakistan and India besides peace in the region were possible until the Kashmir issue was resolved.

Talking to the media during a symposium held by Saylani Welfare Trust here at the Governor’s House, he said that India should immediately stop atrocities against the hapless Kashmiris and Indian Muslims and resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN resolutions. PTI Senator Dr Zarka Taimoor, Saylani Trust representative Bashir Farooqi, Yousaf Lakhani, Afzal Chandiyo and Chairperson Chief Minister’s Task Force Tanzeela Imran were present on the occasion. The Punjab governor said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had always advocated peace with India but India had furthered the warmongering which had jeopardised the peace of the region.

Replying to a question, he said Narendra Modi’s desire to establish cordial relations with Pakistan was a victory of the stance of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, adding that it remained to be seen how long Narendra Modi would stick to his words. He said the ongoing atrocities on Kashmiris and Indian Muslims would come to an end if Modi was serious in it. The Punjab governor said Pakistan’s desire for peace should not be considered a weakness, adding that Pakistan would always give a befitting reply to any belligerence from India.

He said Pakistan had also made many sacrifices for regional peace but now India should stop sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan.

Like this: Like Loading...