Shireen urges world to take notice of HR violations in IIOJK

Islamabad, March 25 (KMS): Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari has said Pakistan intended to initiate dialogues with India to resolve lingering Kashmir dispute.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the issue must be sort out through dialogues between the two nuclear powers as peace of the entire region is interlinked with it.

The Minister said Pakistan’s friendly countries always desire to resolve all outstanding issues with India including Kashmir conflict.

She said Muslim countries including Turkey, Iran and Malaysia support and acknowledge Pakistan’s stance over the Kashmir issue.

Dr Mazari said India is involved in state terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and urged the international community to take notice of gruesome human rights violations perpetrating by India on innocent Kashmiri people.

