Thaw in Pak-India ties to improve situation in region: PDP

Srinagar, March 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed hope that the recent developments involving Pak-India relations can usher in the times of peace and prosperity in the territory.

The PDP General Secretary, Dr Mehboob Beg in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the steps taken with the right intention by the neighboring countries with regard to the improvement of relations and a clear focus on Kashmir could go a long way in resumption of sustainable peace process in the region by paving way to address the Kashmir dispute.

“The ceasefire declared on the 25th of February, 2021, which holds till date, is a huge sigh of relief for the people of Kashmir, in general, and the people of Karnah, Tangdhar, Gurez, Uri, Kathua and Poonch, in particular, as they directly bear the brunt of the hostilities between India and Pakistan,” Dr. Beg said.

