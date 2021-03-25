Three Indian troops killed in Srinagar attack

Srinagar, March 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, thee Indian troops were killed and several others injured in an attack in Srinagar, today.

Unidentified gunmen fired upon a party of Indian Central Reserve Police Force in Lawaypora area of Srinagar resulting in the killing of three troops and injuring of several others sustained.

Immediately after the attack, Indian troops and police personnel cordoned off the area and launched searches to nab the attackers.

More details are awaited.

Like this: Like Loading...