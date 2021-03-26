Picture of the day

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Anti-India demo, rally held in Muzaffarabad

Protests Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Muzaffarabad, March 26 (KMS): A protest demonstration was held under the auspices of Pasbaan-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir in Muzaffarabad against the Indian atrocities and state terrorism in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The participants of the demonstration were holding banners and placards bearing slogans against India and in favour of Kashmir freedom movement. They were also raising high-pitched slogans against the Modi-led fascist Indian government.

Addressing the protesters, the Pasbaan-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, said that the Indian troops were killing innocent people especially youth in the occupied territory to suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing liberation movement but would never succeed in their nefarious designs.

He deplored that India in August 2019 unilaterally abrogated the special status of IIOJK and imposed military siege in the territory besides arresting hundreds of youth. He said that arrests, killings and other Indian brutalities had failed to stop the Kashmiri people from continuing their just struggle for securing their right to self-determination and they were determined to take the liberation movement to its logical conclusion at all costs.

The Voice Chairman of International Forum for Justice, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Khalid Mahmood Zaidi, Javaid Ahmed Mughal, Javaid Hamid Advocate, Syed Sultan Peerzada, Faizan Passter and others addressing on the occasion urged the world community to take notice of the grave human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops in the occupied territory.

The protesters also marched from Burhan Wani Shaheed Chowk to Sathra Mor, amid high-pitched anti-India slogans.


