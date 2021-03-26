Anti-India demo, rally held in Muzaffarabad

Muzaffarabad, March 26 (KMS): A protest demonstration was held under the auspices of Pasbaan-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir in Muzaffarabad against the Indian atrocities and state terrorism in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The participants of the demonstration were holding banners and placards bearing slogans against India and in favour of Kashmir freedom movement. They were also raising high-pitched slogans against the Modi-led fascist Indian government.

Addressing the protesters, the Pasbaan-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, said that the Indian troops were killing innocent people especially youth in the occupied territory to suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing liberation movement but would never succeed in their nefarious designs.

He deplored that India in August 2019 unilaterally abrogated the special status of IIOJK and imposed military siege in the territory besides arresting hundreds of youth. He said that arrests, killings and other Indian brutalities had failed to stop the Kashmiri people from continuing their just struggle for securing their right to self-determination and they were determined to take the liberation movement to its logical conclusion at all costs.

The Voice Chairman of International Forum for Justice, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Khalid Mahmood Zaidi, Javaid Ahmed Mughal, Javaid Hamid Advocate, Syed Sultan Peerzada, Faizan Passter and others addressing on the occasion urged the world community to take notice of the grave human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops in the occupied territory.

The protesters also marched from Burhan Wani Shaheed Chowk to Sathra Mor, amid high-pitched anti-India slogans.

