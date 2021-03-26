BJP backing new political party to eat into minority votes in West Bengal: Mamata

Patharpratima (WB), March 26 (KMS): The Chief Minister of India’s West Bengal state, Mamata Banerjee has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is backing a newly formed party to ensure that it divides the minority votes to its benefit.

Mamata Banerjee, speaking at a rally at Patharpratima in Paraganas district, without naming any party or any person, also said the founder of that outfit receives money from the BJP. Mamata Banerjee is apparently referring to the Indian Secular Front (ISF).

“A new political outfit has been launched in the state at the behest of the BJP to grab a share of the minority votes and help the saffron party. Please don’t vote for its candidates,” she said.

Banerjee said, the CPI-M and Congress have an understanding with the BJP. Only the Trinamool Congress can prevent implementation of the National Register of Citizens and National Population Register in the state, and ensure amity among different communities, she added.

