IIOJK people struggling for right to self-determination: Behl

, March 26 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum, Devinder Singh Behl, has said that India has illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the people of territory are struggling for their right to self-determination.

Devendra Singh Behl was addressing a gathering in Noureen area of Rajori district near the Line of Control in connection with public awareness campaign.

He said that the Kashmiri people would continue their just struggle till settlement of the Kashmir dispute according to the United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people. He told the people to maintain their brotherhood and protect their land property because the Modi-led fascist Indian government is settling non-Kashmiris in the territory to change its demography and convert its Muslim majority into a minority.

Devinder Singh Behl recalled that on 05 August 2019, the Indian government had repealed the special status of the territory to strengthen India’s illegal occupation over Jammu and Kashmir.

He demanded of the global community to play its role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations resolutions for ensuring durable peace in South Asia.

Other JKSPF leaders of the forum including Jatendar Singh, Kamal Bhagat, Irshad Chaudhry, Muhammad Hussain, Avtaar Singh, Mohanchand, Jasprit Singh, Ram Lal Bhagat, Chaudhry Noor Din and Lakhvender Singh were also present on the occasion.

