India has turned IIOJK into a battlefield: APHC

Srinagar, March 26 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that the territory has been virtually turned into a battleground where nearly one million Indian troops have been victimizing the innocent people for demanding their inalienable right to self-determination guaranteed to them by the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed deep concern over the atrocities inflicted on the people of Kashmir by the Indian occupational forces. He said the military and population ratio in the occupied territory is 1:10, the highest in the world. The presence of such a gigantic military force to suppress the civil population engaged in peaceful freedom struggle has created a frightful atmosphere and a sense of insecurity among the local populace of IIOJK.

The APHC spokesman said that the ground situation in the occupied territory has become too volatile to live a normal human life. He urged the United Nations Secretary General and the international community to help resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

It is obligatory for the world bodies to build pressure on India to accept the ground realities and the legal and democratic formula of right to self-determination as the most peaceful method of resolving the Kashmir dispute , he added.

