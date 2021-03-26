Indian police arrest several youth in Srinagar

Srinagar, March 26 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops arrested several youth during violent cordon and search operations in Srinagar.

The troops launched house to house search operations in different areas of the Srinagar city after two Indian paramilitary troops including a Sub Inspector GD Manga Deb Barman and a Constable were killed in an attack at Lawaypora on the outskirts of Srinagar, yesterday.

The Deputy Inspector General of Central Reserve Police Force said, “We have laid nakas and massive searches in the area to track down the attackers”.

The Inspector General of Police Kashmir range, Vijay Kumar, claimed that police had arrested two youth and that vehicle used in the attack has also been seized.

Eyewitness told media men that Indian troops along with paramilitary forces and dreaded Special Operation Group of police barged into the houses of several pro-freedom activists including one prominent Kashmiri Mujahid commander, Nadeem Abrar Butt in Budgam. They added that the forces were harassing their families and relatives and calling them to police stations for questioning.

Meanwhile, the Indian forces also launched cordon and search operations in several areas of the occupied territory.

