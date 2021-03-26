Kashmir solution as per UN resolutions imperative for durable regional peace: FM

Islamabad, March 26 (KMS): Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, has said the international community including Britain should play effective role to get stopped blatant human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to member of British House of Lords Lord Wajid Khan who called on him in Islamabad today, the Foreign Minister said resolution of the Kashmir dispute as per the UN Security Council resolutions is imperative for durable regional peace and stability.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Britain.

He also emphasized the need for promoting bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and the European Union in different fields including trade and politics.

Like this: Like Loading...