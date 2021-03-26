More initiatives needed to normalise Pak-India ties: Tarigami

Srinagar, March 26 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leader of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami has said that more initiatives are needed to normalise relations between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, Pakistan and India, to ensure lasting peace in the region.

Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami in a statement issued in Srinagar said there are already signs of a thaw in Pak-India relations. He said, in current adverse times, the significance of dialogue becomes more important and it is extremely important that not only the dialogue process should be furthered, but all channels of communication at diplomatic levels must be opened. It is high time that Pakistan and India realize the importance of peaceful co-existence, he maintained.

Tarigami said, peace with dignity is in the interest of people of Kashmir who always want better Pak-India relations. People of Kashmir want dignified life for which an environment of purposeful dialogue is needed and all the stakeholders must be taken on board, he said. The recent ceasefire understanding has given a sigh of relief to thousands of border residents living on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and Working Boundary in Jammu and Kashmir.

Like this: Like Loading...