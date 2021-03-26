More initiatives needed to normalise Pak-India ties: Tarigami

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

An eye opener for the world: graveyard behind the Flowers

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

March 2021
M T W T F S S
« Feb    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Archives

More initiatives needed to normalise Pak-India ties: Tarigami

Uncategorized Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

More Initiatives Needed to Normalise Indo-Pak Relations: Tarigami | NewsClickSrinagar, March 26 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leader of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami has said that more initiatives are needed to normalise relations between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, Pakistan and India, to ensure lasting peace in the region.

Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami in a statement issued in Srinagar said there are already signs of a thaw in Pak-India relations. He said, in current adverse times, the significance of dialogue becomes more important and it is extremely important that not only the dialogue process should be furthered, but all channels of communication at diplomatic levels must be opened. It is high time that Pakistan and India realize the importance of peaceful co-existence, he maintained.

Tarigami said, peace with dignity is in the interest of people of Kashmir who always want better Pak-India relations. People of Kashmir want dignified life for which an environment of purposeful dialogue is needed and all the stakeholders must be taken on board, he said. The recent ceasefire understanding has given a sigh of relief to thousands of border residents living on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and Working Boundary in Jammu and Kashmir.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: