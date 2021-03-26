Pakistan to never make compromise on Kashmir issue: Fakhar

Islamabad, March 26 (KMS): Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam, has said that Pakistan will never make compromise on the Kashmir issue.

In an interview with private channels, he said Pakistan has made extensive efforts to highlight at diplomatic level the gross human rights violations being perpetrated by India in Indian illegally occupied Kashmir.

He asked India to immediately end the continuing lockdown, communications blockade and media blackout in IIOJK, and release the incarcerated Kashmiri leadership.

