HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Protest in Dhaka on Modi’s visit

Protests Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Dhaka, March 26 (KMS): A protest demonstration was held in the Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the country starting today.

Many people were injured after the demonstrators clashed with the police in Dhaka’s Motijheel. The police also detained dozens of people during the protest demonstration.

“Some 40 protesters were injured, including 18 hospitalised with injuries from police beatings and rubber bullets,” Bin Yamin Molla, a senior official of the Student Rights Council, which organised the protest, told media.

The protesters said Modi is stoking religious tensions and inciting anti-Muslim violence. They maintained that Modi was responsible for the killing of more than 1,000 Muslims in the Indian state of Gujarat in 2002. Modi was Gujarat’s chief minister at the time of the deadly anti-Muslims riots.

Muslims and student activists also rallied in Dhaka on last Friday to denounce the visit of Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to join the celebration of the country’s 50th anniversary of independence. The protesters took their shoes in their hands to show disrespect to Modi. They chanted anti-India and anti-Modi slogans, asking him not to come to Dhaka.

Meanwhile, a report released by Kashmir Media Service said, India is pursuing Bangladesh to forward New Delhi’s hegemonic designs in South Asia. It said under the influence of the same expansionist designs, India played its nefarious role in dismemberment of Pakistan in 1971. The report said, the idea of Pakistan in the light of Two Nation Theory is more relevant today than ever before as persecution and oppression of Muslims across India and IIOJK under Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian regime’s anti-Muslim agenda has increased manifold.

The report said, those trying to undermine the Idea of Pakistan should put a cursory look at the condition of Indian Muslims and attitude of Hindu majority towards them. In this regard, the report citied Human Rights Watch, which in its report released, last month, said that the authorities in Modi government adopted laws and policies that systematically discriminate against Muslims and stigmatize critics of the government.


