Protest in Dhaka on Modi’s visit

Dhaka, March 26 (KMS): A protest demonstration was held in the Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the country starting today.

Many people were injured after the demonstrators clashed with the police in Dhaka’s Motijheel. The police also detained dozens of people during the protest demonstration.

“Some 40 protesters were injured, including 18 hospitalised with injuries from police beatings and rubber bullets,” Bin Yamin Molla, a senior official of the Student Rights Council, which organised the protest, told media.

The protesters said Modi is stoking religious tensions and inciting anti-Muslim violence. They maintained that Modi was responsible for the killing of more than 1,000 Muslims in the Indian state of Gujarat in 2002. Modi was Gujarat’s chief minister at the time of the deadly anti-Muslims riots.

Muslims and student activists also rallied in Dhaka on last Friday to denounce the visit of Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to join the celebration of the country’s 50th anniversary of independence. The protesters took their shoes in their hands to show disrespect to Modi. They chanted anti-India and anti-Modi slogans, asking him not to come to Dhaka.

Meanwhile, a report released by Kashmir Media Service said, India is pursuing Bangladesh to forward New Delhi’s hegemonic designs in South Asia. It said under the influence of the same expansionist designs, India played its nefarious role in dismemberment of Pakistan in 1971. The report said, the idea of Pakistan in the light of Two Nation Theory is more relevant today than ever before as persecution and oppression of Muslims across India and IIOJK under Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian regime’s anti-Muslim agenda has increased manifold.

The report said, those trying to undermine the Idea of Pakistan should put a cursory look at the condition of Indian Muslims and attitude of Hindu majority towards them. In this regard, the report citied Human Rights Watch, which in its report released, last month, said that the authorities in Modi government adopted laws and policies that systematically discriminate against Muslims and stigmatize critics of the government.

