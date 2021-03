Srinagar, March 26 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, an unidentified decomposed male body was found in Baramulla district on Friday morning.

Officials said, some locals spotted the body near a railway bridge at Zangam in Pattan area of the district and informed the police.

They said the policemen from Pattan Police Station took the body into their possession. The body has been sent to hospital for postmortem, they added.

