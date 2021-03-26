Will no longer call RSS ‘Sangh Parivar’, it’s a misnomer: Rahul

New Delhi, March 26 (KMS): Indian National Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi, has said that it is not right to call the RSS and its associated groups ‘Sangh Parivar’ as a family has women, respect for elders, compassion and affection, and the organisation has none of these.

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks come a day after he said the harassment of nuns belonging to a Kerala-based congregation in Uttar Pradesh was a result of the Sangh Parivar’s vicious propaganda to pitch one community against another and trample on minorities.

In a tweet in Hindi, he said, he will no longer refer to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh as ‘Sangh Parivar’, united family.

Like this: Like Loading...