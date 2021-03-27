Shehryar urges world to save IIOJK people from Indian atrocities

Islamabad, March 27 (KMS): Pakistan Parliamentary Kashmir Committee Chairman, Shehryar Khan Afridi has urged the prosperous world to save the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir from Indian atrocities.

He was addressing the participants of a seminar in Islamabad titled ‘Human Security Discourse in 21st Century’ held under the aegis of think-tank, The Human Security Institute (THSI).

He said that the United Nations must learn from the failure of the League of Nations and play its role in resolving long-pending issues hampering peace and development in the world.

He said that if the UN fails to resolve disputes and conflicts, there would be a huge question mark on the fate of the United Nations.

He said that prosperous world needs to realise that its trade interests in India can make them compromise on human rights and human values. South Asian region has been left behind due to lingering regional conflicts and border disputes, he added.

Pakistan and India are nuclear capable countries while the region has two more nuclear states – China and Russia, said the Kashmir Committee chairman.

“Any dispute or conflict may affect the entire world. Failure to resolve Kashmir dispute is a time bomb ticking for the region, the recent border conflict between China and India is a good example. With Pakistan, China and India as parties of Kashmir dispute, there would always be a possibility of a new conflict as the three countries are nuclear states. Hence, Kashmir is a nuclear flash point,” he said.

Shehryar Khan Afridi said, Kashmiris have been deprived of their freedom, economy, lands and identity and India is committing a massive genocide of Kashmiris in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that India was employing rape as a tool of genocide but the so-called champions of human rights are looking the other way.

“Nobody talks about Indian war crimes, concentration camps in IIOJK. Half widows and prisoners of conscience are a scar at the face of the prosperous world,” he said.

Shehryar Afridi said that while the world is spending a lot on ecological development and green development, Indian forces are removing forests and houses are being blatantly blown through explosives, depriving the Kashmiris of their houses and their green habitat.

Like this: Like Loading...