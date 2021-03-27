Shehryar urges world to save IIOJK people from Indian atrocities

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

An eye opener for the world: graveyard behind the Flowers

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

During 600 days' siege 
Total Killings 323
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14621
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Shehryar urges world to save IIOJK people from Indian atrocities

Kashmir Media Service

Islamabad, March 27 (KMS): Pakistan Parliamentary Kashmir Committee Chairman, Shehryar Khan Afridi has urged the prosperous world to save the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir from Indian atrocities.

He was addressing the participants of a seminar in Islamabad titled ‘Human Security Discourse in 21st Century’ held under the aegis of think-tank, The Human Security Institute (THSI).

He said that the United Nations must learn from the failure of the League of Nations and play its role in resolving long-pending issues hampering peace and development in the world.

He said that if the UN fails to resolve disputes and conflicts, there would be a huge question mark on the fate of the United Nations.

He said that prosperous world needs to realise that its trade interests in India can make them compromise on human rights and human values. South Asian region has been left behind due to lingering regional conflicts and border disputes, he added.

Pakistan and India are nuclear capable countries while the region has two more nuclear states – China and Russia, said the Kashmir Committee chairman.

“Any dispute or conflict may affect the entire world. Failure to resolve Kashmir dispute is a time bomb ticking for the region, the recent border conflict between China and India is a good example. With Pakistan, China and India as parties of Kashmir dispute, there would always be a possibility of a new conflict as the three countries are nuclear states. Hence, Kashmir is a nuclear flash point,” he said.

Shehryar Khan Afridi said, Kashmiris have been deprived of their freedom, economy, lands and identity and India is committing a massive genocide of Kashmiris in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that India was employing rape as a tool of genocide but the so-called champions of human rights are looking the other way.

“Nobody talks about Indian war crimes, concentration camps in IIOJK. Half widows and prisoners of conscience are a scar at the face of the prosperous world,” he said.

Shehryar Afridi said that while the world is spending a lot on ecological development and green development, Indian forces are removing forests and houses are being blatantly blown through explosives, depriving the Kashmiris of their houses and their green habitat.


