BJP leader faces resistance in West Bengal

Is this Kashmir or Pakistan, asks Suvendu Adhikari

Nandigram (West Bengal, India), March 27 (KMS): BJP leader, Suvendu Adhikari, faced severe resistance while campaigning in Nandigram town in West Bengal.

After he was stopped from campaigning, Adhikary said, “Is this Kashmir? or Pakistan?”.

Adhikari, however, went to the area with additional police and central force personnel.

It is to mention here that during a campaign in Nandigram on March 6, Suvendu Adhikari had said, “Bengal will become Kashmir if Trinamool gets back in power.”

A former confidante of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s party All India Trinamool Congress, Adhikari has been pitted against her in Nandigram, in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

