Jammu, March 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, dead body of a 32-year-old driver was found in Chenab River in Doda district.

Officials said that identifies the deceased as Vikram Singh, a resident of Sunder Nagar Thakri Kishtwar.

They said that he was missing since his vehicle fell into the River on March 6.

