IIOJK HCBA Observes jalil Andrabi’s martyrdom anniversary

Srinagar, March 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the High Court Bar Association (HCBA), today, observe 25th martyrdom anniversary of Advocate Jalil Ahmed Andrabi.

Jalil Ahmad Andrabi was arrested in broad daylight by men in uniform in March 1996 and then was tortured to death in custody.

The HCBA in a statement issued in Srinagar paid glowing tributes to the martyred advocate and rights defender, adding that the cause of his killing was his human rights activism and participation in 1994 Annual UN Human Rights Council convention in Geneva. He was a friend philosopher and a guide in true sense having all leadership qualities a legend should possess, it added.

He said, the government of Pakistan awarded the legend with the highest civilian award, Sitar-e-Imtiyaz for his work as a human rights defender.

