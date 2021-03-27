‘India cannot continue its illegal hold over Kashmir for long’

Kotli, March 27 (KMS): The Convener of Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Peace Foundation, Advocate Mahmood Akhtar Qureshi has said that India cannot keep its illegal hold over Kashmir for long and the day is not far away when the territory will be freed from its yoke.

Mahmood Akhtar Qureshi in a statement issued in Kotli expressed concern over the surge in Indian state terrorism in the occupied territory. He condemned the recent killing of four innocent youth and destruction of several houses by Indian troops in Shopian.

Mahmood Akhtar Qureshi appealed to the world community to investigate the war crimes being committed by Indian troops in IIOJK to punish the perpetrators.

He reiterated the Kashmiris’ pledge to continue the liberation movement till complete success.

