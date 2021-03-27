India, Pakistan must resolve issues through open dialogue: Omar

Srinagar, March 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference Vice President, Omar Abdullah, welcoming the peace overtures between India and Pakistan, said the two countries must move beyond secret talks and have an open dialogue to resolve all issues including Kashmir.

Omar Abdullah, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a party function in Pulwama district said, his party has always maintained that the betterment of not only Kashmir, but the whole of South Asia lies in the friendship between the two countries.

“It is good that the two countries are talking about friendship rather than threatening each other, but there is still much more to do,” he added.

“We have heard that secret talks were held, we wish the day would come sooner when they will sit across the table and have an open dialogue on all issues and there are a lot of issues be it Jammu and Kashmir or something else. We want them to resolve all the issues through dialogue,” he said.

Asked about the Enforcement Directorate questioning PDP chief, Mehbooba Mufti, Omar said, is the price one pays for opposing the India’s policies.

“From J-K to Tamil Nadu, from Assam to Gujarat, Mehbooba Mufti is not the first leader and will not be the last (to be questioned by the ED). Unfortunately, for the last few years, it has been our experience that the price for opposing the India’s policies is a summon by these agencies. But, wherever these actions take place, they will be fought strongly,” the NC leader said. KMS—15A

