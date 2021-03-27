India using cheap tactics to defame Hurriyat leadership: JKYSJL

Srinagar, March 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social and Justice League (JKYSJL) has said that India is using cheap tactics, including its notorious National Investigation Agency (NIA), to defame the Hurriyat leadership and Kashmir freedom movement.

The JKYSJL General Secretary, Sameena Bano in a statement in Srinagar said that after failing to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom sentiment through military might, India was now trying to malign the Hurriyat leaders through false cases registered against them by the NIA.

She said that the people of Kashmir would foil the sinister designs of India and would continue their struggle for securing right to self-determination till it reached its logical conclusion.

Sameena Bano also urged the United Nations to monitor the grim human rights situation in IIOJK and force India to resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute as per the UN resolutions and Kashmiris’ aspirations for ensuring permanent peace in the region.

