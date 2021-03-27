Indian troops martyr one Kashmiri youth in Shopian

Srinagar, March 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred one Kashmiri youth in Shopian district on Saturday evening.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a siege and search operation in Wangam area of the district. The military operation was going on when the last reports came in.

Earlier, a joint team of Indian Police, Army’s 34RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Wangam area and started house to house searches.

