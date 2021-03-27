Inqilabi demands release of all Kashmiri political detainees

Srinagar, March 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Jammu and Kashmir, Abdul Samad Inqilabi expressing concern over the plight of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists has demanded their immediate and unconditional release.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the political detainees included Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Dr Abdul Hameed Fayyaz, Naheeda Nasreen, Fahmeeda Sufi, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Yusuf Mir, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi, Muhammad Rafiq Ganai, Showkat Hakeem, Hayat Ahmed Butt, Merajuddin Nanda, Waheed Ahmed Gojri, Muhammad Yousuf Butt, Muhammad Yousuf Falahi, Ameer Hamza, Dr Muhammad Shafi Shariati, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Feroz Ahmed Dar, Muhammad Iqbal Wani, Aadil Ahmed Zargar, Dawood Zargar, Zahoor Ahmed Parray, Sohail Ahmed Parray, Rameez Ahmed, Muhammad Is’haq Khawaja, Syed Imtiaz Haider, Muhammad Bashir Qureshi, Hina Bashir, Insha Jan, Naseem Akhtar, Muhammad Ashraf Khan and Zahid Ahmed Butt had been languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

He said that Kashmir was an internationally recognized dispute and the United Nations in its resolutions had promised to settle it by granting right to self-determination to the people of Kashmir.

Inqilabi strongly condemned the continued Indian state terrorism in IIOJK and said that killings, arrests and other brutalities would not be able to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom sentiment. He added that the Kashmiri people would continue their liberation struggle till complete success.

