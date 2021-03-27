JKNF remembers Jalil Andrabi on his martyrdom anniversary

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

An eye opener for the world: graveyard behind the Flowers

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

During 600 days' siege 
Total Killings 323
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14621
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

March 2021
M T W T F S S
« Feb    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Archives

JKNF remembers Jalil Andrabi on his martyrdom anniversary

Uncategorized Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Occupied Kashmir: Martyred HR lawyer Andrabi eulogizedIslamabad, March 27 (KMS): The Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has paid rich tributes to prominent martyred Kashmiri lawyer and leading human rights activist, Advocate Jalil Ahmed Andrabi, on his 25th martyrdom anniversary.
Advocate Jalil Andrabi was abducted by Major Avtar Singh of the 35th Rashtriya Rifles unit of the Indian Army in Srinagar on March 08, 1996. Three weeks later, his body was found floating in the Jhelum River. An autopsy showed that he was killed days after his arrest.

The JKNF Senior Vice Chairman, Altaf Hussain Wani, in a statement in Islamabad, remembering Advocate Jalil Andrabi, said that the struggle and sacrifice rendered by Shaheed Andrabi remain etched in the annals of Kashmir history.

“His sacrifices and contribution towards Kashmir cause can never be forgotten. Jalil Andrabi was a courageous and passionate rights activist who had dedicated his life for the noble cause,” Wani said. He added that Andrabi was one of the critical voices who had vociferously raised the issue of human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and did not hesitate to call spade a spade.

Altaf Wani said that despite receiving threats from the occupation authorities and their secret agencies Shaheed Andrabi did not bow before the pressure and threats by the authorities and he continued his selfless service to the cause.

Terming the murder of Andrabi as a clear case of extra-judicial killing, the JKNF leader said, Kashmir’s recent history is flooded with incidents of terror which speak volumes about the India’s colonial mindset and hatred against the Kashmiris


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: