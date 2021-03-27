JKNF remembers Jalil Andrabi on his martyrdom anniversary

Islamabad, March 27 (KMS): The Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has paid rich tributes to prominent martyred Kashmiri lawyer and leading human rights activist, Advocate Jalil Ahmed Andrabi, on his 25th martyrdom anniversary.

Advocate Jalil Andrabi was abducted by Major Avtar Singh of the 35th Rashtriya Rifles unit of the Indian Army in Srinagar on March 08, 1996. Three weeks later, his body was found floating in the Jhelum River. An autopsy showed that he was killed days after his arrest.

The JKNF Senior Vice Chairman, Altaf Hussain Wani, in a statement in Islamabad, remembering Advocate Jalil Andrabi, said that the struggle and sacrifice rendered by Shaheed Andrabi remain etched in the annals of Kashmir history.

“His sacrifices and contribution towards Kashmir cause can never be forgotten. Jalil Andrabi was a courageous and passionate rights activist who had dedicated his life for the noble cause,” Wani said. He added that Andrabi was one of the critical voices who had vociferously raised the issue of human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and did not hesitate to call spade a spade.

Altaf Wani said that despite receiving threats from the occupation authorities and their secret agencies Shaheed Andrabi did not bow before the pressure and threats by the authorities and he continued his selfless service to the cause.

Terming the murder of Andrabi as a clear case of extra-judicial killing, the JKNF leader said, Kashmir’s recent history is flooded with incidents of terror which speak volumes about the India’s colonial mindset and hatred against the Kashmiris

