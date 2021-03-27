JKPL to fully support all initiatives for Kashmir settlement

Srinagar, March 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) has said that understanding between Pakistan and India to adhere to ceasefire on the Line of Control and the subsequent statements and actions indicate a positive shift in the relations between the two neighbours.

The JKPL leaders, Ahmed Molvi and Muhammad Amir, addressing public meetings in South Kashmir said that their party was ready to extend full support to all initiatives between the two countries aimed at bringing peace in the region and seeking a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

They were of the opinion that unless an conducive atmosphere was not created on the ground in Kashmir, efforts for good relations between Pakistan and India would not bear fruit.

Like this: Like Loading...