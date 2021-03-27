Modi govt trying to dismantle PDP: Mehbooba

Srinagar, March 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the President of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti, has said that Modi government is trying to dismantle her party by luring and threatening its members.

Mehbooba Mufti’s remarks came following her questioning for five hours on Thursday by India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its Srinagar office in connection with a money-laundering case.

In a tweet, she said, “Government of India is trying to dismantle PDP by luring and threatening its members. Investigative agencies like ED are being used to intimidate me.”

“To make matters worse, I’m being denied of my fundamental right to a passport. If this isn’t political vendetta then what is?” she added.

After the questioning, Mehbooba Mufti had told reporters that dissent had been criminalized in India and probe agencies like NIA (National Investigation Agency), CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) and ED (Enforcement Directorate) were being misused to silence the opposition.

She said that anyone opposing the current government was hounded by trumped up charges like sedition or money-laundering.

