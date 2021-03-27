Qureshi expresses hope for Biden’s role in solving Kashmir dispute

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

An eye opener for the world: graveyard behind the Flowers

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Qureshi expresses hope for Biden’s role in solving Kashmir dispute

Pakistan's Support to Kashmir Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Islamabad, March 27 (KMS): Pakistan expressed hope on Thursday that President Joe Biden’s administration will play an important role in resolving the Kashmir conflict peacefully and restoring regional peace.

According to a foreign ministry press release, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said in a meeting with US Democratic Party chief Tahir Javed that people in key positions in the US administration were familiar with Pakistan and regional issues.

The current US government, according to the Democratic Party chief, is worried over human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The meeting centred on bilateral ties between Pakistan and the United States, economic diplomacy, and other topics of common concern.

FM Qureshi congratulated Tahir Javed on being awarded the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by the Pakistani government for his contributions to the strengthening of Pak-US relations.

He said Pakistan respected its ties with the United States because the two countries were partners in regional peace initiatives, including the Afghan peace process.

The foreign minister told the Democratic Party’s chief that Pakistan’s new government was particularly based on geoeconomic goals.

To lure international investors, Qureshi said Islamabad was expanding e-visa and other facilities. He went on to say that US businesses should take advantage of the government’s incentives and invest in Pakistan’s various sectors.

The meeting also touched on issues concerning the Pakistani diaspora in the United States.

Tahir Javed expressed gratitude to the foreign minister and pledged to continue working to deepen Pak-US economic relations.

 


