An eye opener for the world: graveyard behind the Flowers

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

During 600 days' siege 
Total Killings 323
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14621
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Renowned writer Janne Teller apprised of IIOJK situation

HR
Kashmir Media Service

Islamabad, March 27 (KMS): Renowned writer of Austrian–German descent, Janne Teller (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) called on Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement, Altaf Ahmed Butt.

Altaf Ahmed Butt congratulated Janne Teller and also thanked her for the dedication and commitment she has shown over the time for the image building of Pakistan and raising human rights violations in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

During the meeting, Janne Teller showed her concerns about the grave human rights violations being perpetrated in IIOJK. She mentioned that it was difficult to find someone who could talk about Kashmir in the west, then she started talking about Kashmir, also in Danish Parliament and different conferences. I have been working on the Kashmir dispute, and now I have been recognized by Pakistan for it and I feel well, she added.

Talking about denied basic human rights for Kashmiris and the right to self-determination of Kashmiris as per UN resolutions, she said, “It is all about power, and economically India is more powerful, Western companies have a stake in India economically.

“Declaration of human rights, which is base for safeguarding basic human rights in the world, although they are being violated in different parts of the world as in Kashmir, “added Jane Teller.

Expressing her views about the conditions of women and children in IIOJK, she said, Kashmiri children and young basically so little hope, as being so young you don’t see any future, where you will be free or you could have a choice, if India continues with the policy of 5th August 2019, I think they (India) are sitting on a boiling kettle, if you lock up them and take away any hope they have of betterment they can only rebel. There are several generations who are traumatized.

In her message to the oppressed and besieged Kashmiri women, children and older, she said, ”You are not being forgotten, do the little you can to overcome them, just a little bit. Because that gives a little bit of control back and it will give hope to the people that they can control back their lives.

The JKSM Chairman, Altaf Ahmed Butt also briefed Janne Teller about the facts and figures and the situations in IIOJK since 5th August 2019. He also requested her to create awareness in her academic circle about the Kashmir dispute.

Editor of Daily Kashmir Post International, Ghulam Mohi Uddin Dar, Editor of Daily The Capital Post, Aqeel Ahmed Tareen, Shafique Butt, Engineer Hammad Mir, Asghar Hayat, Khalid Gardezi and Ahtisham Mir were also present on the occasion.


