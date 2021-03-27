Renowned writer Janne Teller apprised of IIOJK situation

Islamabad, March 27 (KMS): Renowned writer of Austrian–German descent, Janne Teller (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) called on Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement, Altaf Ahmed Butt.

Altaf Ahmed Butt congratulated Janne Teller and also thanked her for the dedication and commitment she has shown over the time for the image building of Pakistan and raising human rights violations in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

During the meeting, Janne Teller showed her concerns about the grave human rights violations being perpetrated in IIOJK. She mentioned that it was difficult to find someone who could talk about Kashmir in the west, then she started talking about Kashmir, also in Danish Parliament and different conferences. I have been working on the Kashmir dispute, and now I have been recognized by Pakistan for it and I feel well, she added.

Talking about denied basic human rights for Kashmiris and the right to self-determination of Kashmiris as per UN resolutions, she said, “It is all about power, and economically India is more powerful, Western companies have a stake in India economically.

“Declaration of human rights, which is base for safeguarding basic human rights in the world, although they are being violated in different parts of the world as in Kashmir, “added Jane Teller.

Expressing her views about the conditions of women and children in IIOJK, she said, Kashmiri children and young basically so little hope, as being so young you don’t see any future, where you will be free or you could have a choice, if India continues with the policy of 5th August 2019, I think they (India) are sitting on a boiling kettle, if you lock up them and take away any hope they have of betterment they can only rebel. There are several generations who are traumatized.

In her message to the oppressed and besieged Kashmiri women, children and older, she said, ”You are not being forgotten, do the little you can to overcome them, just a little bit. Because that gives a little bit of control back and it will give hope to the people that they can control back their lives.

The JKSM Chairman, Altaf Ahmed Butt also briefed Janne Teller about the facts and figures and the situations in IIOJK since 5th August 2019. He also requested her to create awareness in her academic circle about the Kashmir dispute.

Editor of Daily Kashmir Post International, Ghulam Mohi Uddin Dar, Editor of Daily The Capital Post, Aqeel Ahmed Tareen, Shafique Butt, Engineer Hammad Mir, Asghar Hayat, Khalid Gardezi and Ahtisham Mir were also present on the occasion.

Like this: Like Loading...