Teenage boy goes missing in Tral

Srinagar, March 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a teenage boy is missing from his home in Tral town of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district for the past one week.

The 19-year-old Kashif Mir, a student of eleventh standard, as per a family member, went missing from his home in Dadsara area of Tral on March 20.

“We have been looking for him at every possible place however have been unable to locate him for last a week now”, the family member said. “A missing report dated March 20 has been already registered in this regard,” he added.

Kashmif Mir’s two elder brothers, Nayeem Bashir and Aadil Bashir, were martyred by Indian troops in 2010 and 2014 respectively. Kashif has two brothers and one sister besides his elderly parents.

