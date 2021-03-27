Thousands protest in Bangladesh against Modi’s visit

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

An eye opener for the world: graveyard behind the Flowers

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

During 600 days' siege 
Total Killings 323
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14621
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Thousands protest in Bangladesh against Modi’s visit

Human Rights, Killing Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Four protesters killed, dozens injured in clashes
#AntiModiProtestsInBangladesh

Chittagong, March 27 (KMS): Thousands of people took to the streets in Dhaka, Chittagong and other cities of Bangladesh to protest against fascist Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s visit to the country.

At least four people were killed and dozens others injured after police fired bullets and teargas shells on protesters during demonstrations against the visit of Modi, who was on a two-day tour to attend the Bangladesh’s Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Independence.

The deaths occurred in Chittagong, officially Chattogram, where students from a prominent Islamic school and members of an Islamist group clashed with the police.

The protesters slammed Modi for killing Muslims in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and in Gujarat, Delhi and other parts of India. They chanted anti-India and anti-Modi slogans. The protesters carried posters reading “Go Back Modi” and “Go Back Killer Modi” during the protests.

Meanwhile, political analysts and experts in their interviews in Srinagar maintained that Indian regime’s animosity towards Muslims is evident from the BJP leader Amit Shah’s derogatory remarks calling Bangladeshis as ‘termites’.

They said, it is established fact that India played its nefarious role in dismemberment of Pakistan in 1971. They pointed out that even Narendra Modi acknowledged that the Indian role in arming, training and instigating the Mukti Bahini was the greatest factor in Bangladesh’s creation. India’s interference in Bangladesh’s internal affairs started right from its creation in 1971, they said.

The analysts and experts maintained that India under Modi has intensified meddling in the internal affairs of Bangladesh and its other neighboring countries. New Delhi is creating hurdles for Bangladesh to formulate an independent foreign policy, they said, adding that India is influencing Bangladesh to further its hegemonic designs in South Asia.


