Thousands protest in Bangladesh against Modi’s visit

Four protesters killed, dozens injured in clashes

Chittagong, March 27 (KMS): Thousands of people took to the streets in Dhaka, Chittagong and other cities of Bangladesh to protest against fascist Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s visit to the country.

At least four people were killed and dozens others injured after police fired bullets and teargas shells on protesters during demonstrations against the visit of Modi, who was on a two-day tour to attend the Bangladesh’s Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Independence.

The deaths occurred in Chittagong, officially Chattogram, where students from a prominent Islamic school and members of an Islamist group clashed with the police.

The protesters slammed Modi for killing Muslims in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and in Gujarat, Delhi and other parts of India. They chanted anti-India and anti-Modi slogans. The protesters carried posters reading “Go Back Modi” and “Go Back Killer Modi” during the protests.

Meanwhile, political analysts and experts in their interviews in Srinagar maintained that Indian regime’s animosity towards Muslims is evident from the BJP leader Amit Shah’s derogatory remarks calling Bangladeshis as ‘termites’.

They said, it is established fact that India played its nefarious role in dismemberment of Pakistan in 1971. They pointed out that even Narendra Modi acknowledged that the Indian role in arming, training and instigating the Mukti Bahini was the greatest factor in Bangladesh’s creation. India’s interference in Bangladesh’s internal affairs started right from its creation in 1971, they said.

The analysts and experts maintained that India under Modi has intensified meddling in the internal affairs of Bangladesh and its other neighboring countries. New Delhi is creating hurdles for Bangladesh to formulate an independent foreign policy, they said, adding that India is influencing Bangladesh to further its hegemonic designs in South Asia.

