TWI launches mass awareness campaign in IIOJK

Srinagar, March 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami (TWI) has launched a mass contact campaign to inform the Kashmiris about Indian conspiracies.

The TWI in a statement issued in Srinagar said that in connection with the campaign, a session was arranged in Bandipora district.

General Secretary of the organization, Fayyaz Ahmed, Chief Organizer, Ali Muhammad, Bandipora district President, Iqbal Hussain, a cleric Molvi Bashir-ul-Islam and local people attended the meeting.

The TWI leaders castigated the Modi-led fascist regime for stepping up its state terrorism in the occupied territory. They said that the Modi government had given a free hand to its troops to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom sentiment. They added that the Indian government wanted to eradicate the Kashmiris’ identity, culture and civilization and convert the Muslim majority into a minority.

The TWI leaders said that despite the worst kind of state terrorism by the Indian forces in the territory, the morale of Kashmiris was high and they were determined to continue their struggle and would take it to its logical conclusion.

They said that in this decisive phase of Kashmir liberation movement, the people of Kashmir needed to be fully aware of the Indian conspiracies and promote unity in their ranks.

At the end of the session, prayers were offered for the departed souls of Kashmiri youth recently martyred by Indian troops in different parts of the occupied territory.

