AJK President urges UNSC to implement its resolutions on Kashmir

Muzaffarabad, March 28 (KMS) Terming unresolved Kashmir conflict as one of the perilous threats to global peace and security, AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has called upon UN Security Council to help resolve the decades-old issue pending on its agenda for the last seven decades.

Sardar Masood Khan in an interview with a national magazine on Sunday asserted that mobilizing the UN Security Council to implement its own resolutions on Kashmir, persuading the governments of powerful nations to call out India’s government, and to move the Kashmir movement from closed chambers to streets and squares across the world are some of the most serious challenges people of Kashmir and Pakistan are facing right now, AJK President office said Sunday night.

Commenting on the overall development of the Kashmir issue at the international level, the state president said there is more awareness around the world about the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir for self-determination.

The US Congress, he said, has held hearings on Kashmir, the European Parliament has held a plenary, a UK all-party group on Kashmir has been active, and some ASEAN parliaments have also established Friends of Kashmir Groups.

