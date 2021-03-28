India committing massive HR violations in IIOJK since 1947: Behl

Jammu, March 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum, Devinder Singh Behl, has said that the Indian occupation forces have been committing massive human rights violations in the territory since 1947.

DevenderSingh Behl addressing a gathering in Nowshera area of Jammu in connection with public awareness campaign said that India, under the black laws, had given a license to its troops for killing and arresting the innocent people of IIOJK and especially the youth to suppress the Kashmir liberation movement.

He deplored that the Indian troops were killing innocent youth in fake encounters, adding that recently the troops martyred youth in Rajouri, Pulwama and other areas of the territory.

Advocate Devinder Singh Bahal appealed to the international human rights organizations, including United Nations, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch and the Indian Civil Society activists to take notice of the grave human rights situation in IIOJK.

He said, Kashmir is a disputed territory, pending with the UN for the past several decades and needs political settlement according to the resolutions of the World Body and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

To a question, Devender Singh said, election is no solution to the Kashmir dispute and he has no intention to contest the election in the current set-up.

