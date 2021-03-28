India denounced for innocent killings, arrests in IIOJK

Picture of the day

An eye opener for the world: graveyard behind the Flowers

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

During 600 days' siege 
Total Killings 323
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14621
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

India denounced for innocent killings, arrests in IIOJK

HR Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, March 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that the Indian troops are killing innocent youth during siege and search operations to suppress the Kashmiris’ struggle for right to self-determination.

APHC General Secretary Molvi Bashir Ahmad in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that Indian forces had made the life of people miserable in different areas including Shopian. He paid tributes to the youth martyred by Indian troops in Shopian and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families. He added that the best way to pay tribute to the Kashmiri martyrs was to continue their struggle its logical conclusion.

Molvi Bashir Ahmad expressed concern over the fresh killing and arrest spree in IIOJK and appealed to the international human rights organizations to take immediate notice of the Indian state terrorism and resolve the lingering dispute according to the UN relevant resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement (JKEM), a constituent of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that India is destined to fail in suppressing the Kashmiris’ freedom movement through military might. A JKEM spokesman said Kashmir is a political dispute that needs to be resolved politically.

The JKEM spokesman said killing innocent men and women with impunity, vandalizing properties, looting houses and shops, torturing people, putting residential houses to flames and other acts have become an order of the day. He said that Kashmiris would never tolerate the killing spree and will keep protesting against the undemocratic and inhuman acts.

He also condemned the continued unlawful detention of Hurriyat leaders and activists including Syed Ali Gilani, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Muhammad Ashraf Shairai, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Fehmeeda Sofi, Naheeda Nasreen and others.

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) in a statement stressed the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute through dialogue among all stakeholders to end the ongoing killings in the occupied territory.

The Party Secretary General, Naseer-ul-Islam while addressing different condolence meetings in South Kashmir said the resolution of the Kashmir issue is the best guarantee to peace and the subsequent prosperity of the South Asia region. Naseerul Islam was accompanied by Shabbir Ahmad, Fayaz Ahmad, Javid Ahmad, Riyaz Ahmad and Molvi Ahmad.

A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social and Justice League (JKYSJL) during a visit to the families of detainees in Kulgam area of South Kashmir demanded the release of all political prisoners. The delegation expressed sympathies with families of detained Kashmiris.

The delegation was led by party chairman Ahmad Malik. It visited the residence of JKLF leader Ghulam Hassan Wagay aka Abdul Satar who was released from varanasi Jail India after 20 months of long detention. The delegation also visited the residences of many detained youths including those belong to Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir. The JKYSJL leaders on the occasion said the atmosphere of fear and intimidation pervades every sphere of life in IIOJK to silence the dissent.

Haq-e-Khud Iradiyat Forum Jammu and Kashmir leaders during a mass contact programme in Achhabal area asked people to beware of the Indian conspiracies, as New Delhi and its agencies were employing different tactics to keep Kashmiri youth from freedom struggle.

They said that India was working on a well thought-out plan to malign the Imams and Khateeb in the territory. They said that the all this was aimed at advancing Hindutva agenda in Kashmir.


