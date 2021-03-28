Jalil Andrabi remembered on 25th martyrdom anniversary

Picture of the day

An eye opener for the world: graveyard behind the Flowers

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

During 600 days' siege 
Total Killings 323
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14621
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Jalil Andrabi remembered on 25th martyrdom anniversary

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, March 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid glowing tributes to prominent martyred Kashmiri lawyer and a leading human rights activist, Jalil Ahmad Andrabi on his 25th martyrdom anniversary.

Jalil Ahmad Andrabi was arrested in broad daylight by men in uniform in March 1996 and then was tortured to death in custody.

Senior Hurriyat leader Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori at a meeting in Sopore said that tat Jalil Andrabi was among the pioneers of the Kashmir freedom movement. He said that besides being a renowned lawyer and human rights activist, Andrabi was a bold man.

He said that Kashmiri people would always remember the courage and steadfastness of Jalil Andrabi and other Kashmiri martyrs including Ashfaq Majeed Wani, Shabbir Ahmad Siddiqui, Abdul Ahad Guru, He also paid tributes to the Shopian martyrs.

The International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Jammu and Kashmir (IFJHRJK) Chairman, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo in a statement issued in Srinagar said that advocate Jalil Andrabi was a brave son of the soil, who despite threats, chose to resist and sacrificed his life in the way of truth.

He said that besides being a commendable jurist and an intellectual, Jalil Andrabi worked for the betterment of society and human rights of the people of Kashmir.

Untoo said that the people of Kashmir are duty-bound to protect the sacrifices of the martyrs including Jalil Andrabi and demanded investigation into the killing of Jalil Andrabi on fast track.

A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social and Justice League (JKYSJL) during a visit to Kulgam area of South Kashmir also paid tributes to Advocate Jalil Ahmed Andrabi on his 25th martyrdom.


