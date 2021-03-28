Jalil Andrabi remembered on 25th martyrdom anniversary

Srinagar, March 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid glowing tributes to prominent martyred Kashmiri lawyer and a leading human rights activist, Jalil Ahmad Andrabi on his 25th martyrdom anniversary.

Jalil Ahmad Andrabi was arrested in broad daylight by men in uniform in March 1996 and then was tortured to death in custody.

Senior Hurriyat leader Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori at a meeting in Sopore said that tat Jalil Andrabi was among the pioneers of the Kashmir freedom movement. He said that besides being a renowned lawyer and human rights activist, Andrabi was a bold man.

He said that Kashmiri people would always remember the courage and steadfastness of Jalil Andrabi and other Kashmiri martyrs including Ashfaq Majeed Wani, Shabbir Ahmad Siddiqui, Abdul Ahad Guru, He also paid tributes to the Shopian martyrs.

The International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Jammu and Kashmir (IFJHRJK) Chairman, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo in a statement issued in Srinagar said that advocate Jalil Andrabi was a brave son of the soil, who despite threats, chose to resist and sacrificed his life in the way of truth.

He said that besides being a commendable jurist and an intellectual, Jalil Andrabi worked for the betterment of society and human rights of the people of Kashmir.

Untoo said that the people of Kashmir are duty-bound to protect the sacrifices of the martyrs including Jalil Andrabi and demanded investigation into the killing of Jalil Andrabi on fast track.

A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social and Justice League (JKYSJL) during a visit to Kulgam area of South Kashmir also paid tributes to Advocate Jalil Ahmed Andrabi on his 25th martyrdom.

Like this: Like Loading...