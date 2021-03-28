Pak-India thaw blessing for Kashmiris: Hakeem Yaseen

Srinagar, March 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Chairman, Hakeem Yaseen has described the recent thaw in Pak-India relations as a good omen for the restoration of peace and tranquility in the region, especially in Kashmir.

A statement of PDF issued in Srinagar said that addressing a party workers’ convention at Hardpanzoo Khansahib in Budgam district, Yaseen said, Kashmir becomes the first casualty of animosity between the two neighbouring countries and urged for opening of all the possible channels of dialogue.

