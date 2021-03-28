Post ceasefire attacks on Indian troops in IIOJK prove Kashmir movement is indigenous

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

An eye opener for the world: graveyard behind the Flowers

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

During 600 days' siege 
Total Killings 323
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14621
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

March 2021
M T W T F S S
« Feb    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Archives

Post ceasefire attacks on Indian troops in IIOJK prove Kashmir movement is indigenous

HR Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, March 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a series of attacks on Indian occupational forces by mujahideen post ceasefire understanding reached by Pakistan and India in February has logically proven that Kashmir resistance movement is indigenous and homegrown.

Reacting to the attacks on the Indian troops by mujahideen in Srinagar and Shopian over the past few days, political analysts and social media users in their statements and tweets said that the involvement of local Kashmiri youth in these attacks have utterly belied India’s claim that Kashmir freedom struggle is foreign sponsored.

They also referred to the IIOJK police chief, Dilbagh Singh who while talking to reporters on the sidelines of inauguration of a cricket tournament in Srinagar on March 20 had admitted that there has been zero infiltration on the Line of Control (LoC) in both Kashmir and Jammu regions. It is worth mentioning here that Dilbagh Singh had said, “I would love to see zero infiltration throughout 2021.”

Talha Ahmad, who closely watches developments in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in a latest tweet said, “Post ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India, freedom fighters carried out four attacks on Indian forces. All were [carried out by] locals Kashmiris; this totally negates the narrative of ‘terrorist launch pads [reference to Indian propaganda that freedom movement is foreign sponsored]’ this means the political resistance is genuine and armed struggle is homegrown.”

A social media user who uses Kashmir Intel as Twitter ID said, “ … new emerging militant groups …..act like indigenous, which means now you can’t even blame Pakistan.”


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: