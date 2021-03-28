Registration for Amarnath Yatra to start from April 1

Jammu, March 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, registration for the upcoming annual pilgrimage to the Hindu shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir is going to start from April 1.

The 56-day yatra to the 3,880-metre-high shrine is scheduled to start from the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal on June 28 and culminate on August 22.

In a meeting earlier this month, officials had said that all COVID-19 protocols are in place and standard operating procedures issued by the government will be followed.

Like this: Like Loading...