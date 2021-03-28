SPO shoots fellow cop dead in IIOJK

Jammu, March 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a Special Police Officer (SPO) has shot dead his colleague in Udhampur district of Jammu, last night.

Reports said, the SPO, identified as Manohar Lal fired with his AK-47 rifle at senior grade constable, Kaka Ram in Udhampur market last night.

The injured was taken to district hospital from where he was shifted to army hospital in Udhampur where he succumbed, the officials said.

A police officer said that there was some altercation between the two which led to the incident.

Station House Officer of Udhampur said that a case has been registered in connection with the incident.

