IIOJK: Two civilians injured in grenade attack

Srinagar March 28 (KMS) At least two civilians were injured in a grenade attack in Islamabad district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, today.

Unidentified persons hurled a grenade at a bunker of the Indian Paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Sangham area of the district. Instead of hitting the target, the grenade exploded on the side of the road, injuring two persons.

The injured have been identified as Abdul Hamid Mir and Muhammad Aslam who were admitted to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army and the CRPF cordoned off the area immediately after the attack and began searching for the attackers.

Like this: Like Loading...