Woman’s body recovered from river in Poonch

Srinagar, March 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, body of a 58-year-old woman was recovered from a river near Chaktroo area in Poonch district.

The woman has been identified as Sharifa Bibi wife of Noor Din, a resident of Danadoi in Mandi area of the district.

The Station Head Officer (SHO) of Mandi, Bashir Kohli confirmed the recovery of the body and said, it has been shifted to hospital for post-mortem. “We have started investigation and the body will be handed over to the family after completion of the medico-legal formalities,” he added.

