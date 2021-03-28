Youth vandalize music stage, break instruments

Srinagar, March 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, entertainment turned into ruckus in Srinagar on Sunday late afternoon after dozens of youth came, vandalized the stage and broke the music instruments.

Eyewitnesses told media that dozens of youth came and attacked the music team, adding that several musicians were thrashed. As per witnesses, the famous singer Shazia Bashir, who was performing on stage at the time of incident escaped unhurt.

Meanwhile, police rushed towards the spot.

