Continued detention has adversely affected Gilani’s health: Sopori

Srinagar, March 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori has strongly condemned the continued house arrest of veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani for the past 11 years, saying his political, religious and even private activities are completely banned.

Khan Sopori in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Syed Ali Gilani was being deprived of important religious duties such as Friday prayers and is not allowed to visit mosques for daily prayers for the past many years. He said that the veteran leader has been held hostage at gunpoint and is not allowed to come out of his house.

Khan Sopori said that the people who come to visit him are subjected to unnecessary questions. The Hurriyat leader said it was the worst manifestation of state terrorism.

He demanded immediate release of all political prisoners and youth, including Syed Ali Gilani, saying that the longest detention had negatively impacted his Gilani’s health. Criticizing local and international human rights organizations, he said they had not taken any serious note of the Kashmiri leader’s illegal detention and had not called for his release.

