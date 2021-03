Srinagar, March 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a counciller associated with Bharatiya Janata Party along with his police guard was killed in an attack in Sopore, today.

Councillor Riyaz Ahmad and his security officer were killed in the attack near Lone Building in Sopore while another was person was injured who has been shifted to Srinagar.

