Glowing tributes paid to martyrs Ashfaq, Andrabi and Dr Guru

Srinagar, March 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Muhammad Iqbal Mir and Ghulam Nabi Waseem have paid glowing tributes to prominent Kashmiri martyrs including Ashfaq Majeed Wani, Advocate Jalil Ahmed Andrabi, Dr. Abdul Ahad Guru and martyrs of Hazratbal shrine on their anniversaries.

Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Maha-e-Azadi President Mohammad Iqbal Mir and Tehreeq-e-Istiqlal Chairman Gulam Nabi Wasim in a joint statement issued in Srinagar said that the great sons of soil were freedom lovers from the core of the heart and led the resistance movement with exemplary courage and conviction.

“These martyrs showed the world how the sacrifices are offered for achieving a truly nourished cause within a dignified way as all of these martyrs were having top positions in the society,” they added.

The statement pointed out that the conviction of these proud sons of soil would always serve as a beacon of light for generations to come and they would be remembered with love, respect, affection and respect.

Meanwhile, High Court Bar Association of the territory at a meeting held in Srinagar paid homage to Jaleel Andrabi on his 25th martyrdom anniversary. Advocate NA Ronga, Advocates GN Shaheen, M Amin Butt, Arshad Andrabi, Professor Noor Bilal, M Ashraf Butt, Ashraf Wani, Noorul Amin, AA Teli, Hilal Noorani and Binte Muslim attended the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, they paid rich tributes to Jaleel Andrabi and described him as a true legend to follow.

Haq-e-Khud Iradiyat Forum Chairman Abdul Hameed Lone addressing a party meeting in Srinagar over telephone from Islamabad paid glowing tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs including the martyrs of Shopian. He said that India is conspiring to change the demography of the occupied territory and is involved in crimes against humanity. He asked the international community to hold Indian politicians and military officers responsible for the killings in IIOJK.

Like this: Like Loading...