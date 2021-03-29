India denies passport to Mehbooba on ‘security grounds’

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

An eye opener for the world: graveyard behind the Flowers

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

During 600 days' siege 
Total Killings 323
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14621
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archives

India denies passport to Mehbooba on ‘security grounds’

HR Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, March 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples Democratic Party President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has been denied a passport by the Indian government citing that issuance of the passport to the PDP chief is detrimental to the security of India.

61-year-old Mehbooba Mufti tweeted today to say that the passport office has mentioned a report of Criminal Investigation Department, which has refused to give a go ahead.

“Passport Office refused to issue my passport based on CID’s report citing it as ‘detrimental to the security of India. This is the level of normalcy achieved in Kashmir since Aug 2019 that an ex Chief Minister holding a passport is a threat to the sovereignty of a mighty nation,” she ridiculed in her tweet.

The letter from the passport authorities attached with the tweet says her application, made in December last year, had been forwarded for police verification, but a negative report was received.

Currently, she is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.

The PDP has alleged that she is being targeted over her dissenting views and New Delhi is misusing agencies like the National Investigation Agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate.

After being questioned by the ED for five hours last week, Ms Mufti said that anyone opposing the BJP government was “hounded by trumped up charges” like sedition or money laundering.

“Dissent has been criminalised in India. ED, CBI and NIA are being misused to silence the opposition tactically,” she said.


