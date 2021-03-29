India denies passport to Mehbooba on ‘security grounds’

Srinagar, March 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples Democratic Party President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has been denied a passport by the Indian government citing that issuance of the passport to the PDP chief is detrimental to the security of India.

61-year-old Mehbooba Mufti tweeted today to say that the passport office has mentioned a report of Criminal Investigation Department, which has refused to give a go ahead.

“Passport Office refused to issue my passport based on CID’s report citing it as ‘detrimental to the security of India. This is the level of normalcy achieved in Kashmir since Aug 2019 that an ex Chief Minister holding a passport is a threat to the sovereignty of a mighty nation,” she ridiculed in her tweet.

The letter from the passport authorities attached with the tweet says her application, made in December last year, had been forwarded for police verification, but a negative report was received.

Currently, she is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.

The PDP has alleged that she is being targeted over her dissenting views and New Delhi is misusing agencies like the National Investigation Agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate.

After being questioned by the ED for five hours last week, Ms Mufti said that anyone opposing the BJP government was “hounded by trumped up charges” like sedition or money laundering.

“Dissent has been criminalised in India. ED, CBI and NIA are being misused to silence the opposition tactically,” she said.

