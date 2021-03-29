Kashmir continues to bleed despite ceasefire, say speakers at Jammu meet

Jammu, March 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Muslim, Sikh and Dalit leaders have demanded composite dialogue between Pakistan and India on Kashmir to pave the way for peace and development in the South Asian region.

A meeting of the three religious communities was held in Jammu to discuss the latest socio-political scenario in IIOJK especially after the understanding of ceasefire between India and Pakistan. The meeting was organized by Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement.

JKPM Chairman Mir Shahid Saleem who chaired the meeting said Kashmir continues to bleed despite India and Pakistan have announced ceasefire. He warned that there would be no peace in the region unless the decades old Kashmir dispute was resolved as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. He said India and Pakistan must initiate a composite dialogue to resolve all outstanding issues including Kashmir. He said India, Pakistan and people of Jammu and Kashmir are three basic parties to the Kashmir dispute so only a tripartite dialogue can lead to peaceful and permanent resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

Sikh Intellectual Circle J&K Chairman Narender Singh Khalsa said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been making supreme sacrifices for their birth right to self determination and it was time for India and Pakistan to resolve the issue through a political dialogue. He expressed profound thanks and gratitude to the people and Govt of Pakistan for opening the Kartarpure corridor and other important places of worship for the Sikh community.

Rajesh Kumar Kalsotra, a prominent Dalit leader, said political leadership of both the neighboring countries must ensure that the disputes are resolved through a dialogue. He said war was no solution to the political problems.

Prominent among others who spoke on the occasion included Haji Abdul Rasheed, Muhammad Sharief Khanday, Amandeep Singh, Muhammad Altaf, Kranti Singh, Qazi Ghulam Muhammad and Nazir Ahmed Malik.

Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Chairman Abdul Samad Inqilabi in a statement issued in Srinagar asked for resolving the Kashmir dispute as per UN resolutions for durable peace in the South Asian region.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League Vice-Chairman Zahid Ashraf in a statement in Islamabad blasted Modi and his puppet administration in IIOJK for its perpetual, brutal and barbaric repression and persecution of the Kashmiris. He said that Modi regime had had let loose a reign of terror on the hapless natives. He condemned the raids on the residences of party office bearers including Meraj A Sheikh and Javaed Ahmed Changa, and the continued detention of party leader Sabzar Ahmed.

