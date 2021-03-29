Kashmir continues to bleed despite ceasefire, say speakers at Jammu meet

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

An eye opener for the world: graveyard behind the Flowers

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

During 600 days' siege 
Total Killings 323
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14621
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

March 2021
M T W T F S S
« Feb    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Archives

Kashmir continues to bleed despite ceasefire, say speakers at Jammu meet

Uncategorized Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Jammu, March 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Muslim, Sikh and Dalit leaders have demanded composite dialogue between Pakistan and India on Kashmir to pave the way for peace and development in the South Asian region.

A meeting of the three religious communities was held in Jammu to discuss the latest socio-political scenario in IIOJK especially after the understanding of ceasefire between India and Pakistan. The meeting was organized by Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement.

JKPM Chairman Mir Shahid Saleem who chaired the meeting said Kashmir continues to bleed despite India and Pakistan have announced ceasefire. He warned that there would be no peace in the region unless the decades old Kashmir dispute was resolved as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. He said India and Pakistan must initiate a composite dialogue to resolve all outstanding issues including Kashmir. He said India, Pakistan and people of Jammu and Kashmir are three basic parties to the Kashmir dispute so only a tripartite dialogue can lead to peaceful and permanent resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

Sikh Intellectual Circle J&K Chairman Narender Singh Khalsa said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been making supreme sacrifices for their birth right to self determination and it was time for India and Pakistan to resolve the issue through a political dialogue. He expressed profound thanks and gratitude to the people and Govt of Pakistan for opening the Kartarpure corridor and other important places of worship for the Sikh community.

Rajesh Kumar Kalsotra, a prominent Dalit leader, said political leadership of both the neighboring countries must ensure that the disputes are resolved through a dialogue. He said war was no solution to the political problems.

Prominent among others who spoke on the occasion included Haji Abdul Rasheed, Muhammad Sharief Khanday, Amandeep Singh, Muhammad Altaf, Kranti Singh, Qazi Ghulam Muhammad and Nazir Ahmed Malik.

Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Chairman Abdul Samad Inqilabi in a statement issued in Srinagar asked for resolving the Kashmir dispute as per UN resolutions for durable peace in the South Asian region.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League Vice-Chairman Zahid Ashraf in a statement in Islamabad blasted Modi and his puppet administration in IIOJK for its perpetual, brutal and barbaric repression and persecution of the Kashmiris. He said that Modi regime had had let loose a reign of terror on the hapless natives. He condemned the raids on the residences of party office bearers  including Meraj A Sheikh and Javaed Ahmed Changa, and the continued detention of party leader  Sabzar Ahmed.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: