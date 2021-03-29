Picture of the day

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

During 600 days' siege 
Total Killings 323
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14621
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Kashmir movement is deep-rooted in people’s hearts: APHC

Freedom Struggle Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, March 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that the ongoing freedom movement in Kashmir is an indigenous movement and is deep-rooted in hearts of the people.

The APHC Working Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar in statement issued in Srinagar praised the people’s unwavering commitment and their precious sacrifices for the sacred cause of freedom and said, the people of Kashmir have defeated time and again the nefarious designs of Modi-led fascist Indian government to divide the people in the name of religion, sectarianism or regionalism.

He urged the people of Kashmir to remain more vigilant about the Indian ploys to change the demography of the territory and thrust its cultural aggression on the people of Kashmir. He said, “At this critical juncture of our history when the popular and pro freedom leadership of Kashmir along with their cadres have been either incarcerated thousands of miles away from their homes or have been kept under house arrest for years together, India is mistaken to suppress the freedom sentiments of our brave people.”

Expressing his deep concern about the rising graph of the worsening human rights situation in Kashmir at the hands of Indian forces, the APHC leader demanded an urgent probe into the heinous war crimes committed by Indian forces against the civil population of the territory through a tribunal under the auspices of the United Nations and International Court of justice.

The Hurriyat leader said, the demand for right to self-determination is a legitimate one and the people of Kashmir have every right to seek greater support from the international community so the people of Kashmir are grateful to all the sovereign countries of the world for supporting the people of Kashmir for their just cause of freedom.


