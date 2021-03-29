Lawaypora attack: injured CRPF man succumbs, toll reaches 3

Srinagar, March 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) man, who was injured during an attack in Lawaypora, Srinagar, succumbed to his injuries on Monday at Soura Institute of Medical Sciences, taking the toll of slain CRPF men to three.

Quoting officials the media reported that the CRPF man, identified as Jagernath Roy, who was admitted in Soura IMS, Srinagar, has succumbed to his injuries.

The slain CRPF man had fire injury on his head, officials said.

Pertinently, two CRPF men were killed during the attack in Lawaypora. The fresh death of the CRPF man has pushed the toll to three.

